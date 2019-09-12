Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.48 N/A 0.85 3.04 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.