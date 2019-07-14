Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.55 N/A 0.85 3.62 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.21 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Veracyte Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

The Ratings and Recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Veracyte Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Veracyte Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential downside of -15.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 85.5% respectively. 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 9 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.