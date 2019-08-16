Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.92 N/A 0.85 3.04 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.