Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.55 N/A 0.85 3.04 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.