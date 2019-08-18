Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.76 N/A 0.85 3.04 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Radius Health Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 3.81% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.