Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.52 N/A 0.85 3.04 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 13.99 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 99.4%. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.