Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Since Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.81 N/A 0.85 3.04 Novan Inc. 2 9.69 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 5.5% respectively. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Novan Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.