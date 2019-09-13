Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

This is a contrast between Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.04 N/A 0.85 3.04 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.