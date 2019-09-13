Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We are comparing Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.23 N/A 0.85 3.04 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 86 14.31 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $111.25, while its potential upside is 17.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.