Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 235.48 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 103.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.