Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.47 N/A 0.85 3.04 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 7.79 N/A -1.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.81 shows that Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc.’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, ImmunoGen Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.