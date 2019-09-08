Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 0.2%. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.