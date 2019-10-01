Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 0.00 28.27M 0.85 3.04 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 1,082,768,394.04% 79.3% 27.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,750,874,465.60% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 240.43% for Strongbridge Biopharma plc with average target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.