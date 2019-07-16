Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.08 N/A 0.85 3.62 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.55 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and FibroGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average target price of $71.25, with potential upside of 53.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 67.1% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.