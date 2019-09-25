Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 6.87 N/A 0.85 3.04 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 86451.49 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 25.9%. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc was more bearish than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.