Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.64 N/A 0.85 3.04 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Volatility & Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc was more bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.