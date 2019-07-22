Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.11 N/A 0.85 3.62 bluebird bio Inc. 135 149.02 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and bluebird bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.83 average price target and a 18.61% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.