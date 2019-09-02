Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.16 N/A 0.85 3.04 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Advaxis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Advaxis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Advaxis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, with potential upside of 17.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.