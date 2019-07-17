Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Reaches $2.89 After 7.00% Up Move; Wex (WEX) Sellers Decreased By 16.06% Their Shorts

The stock of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.53% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.885. About 143,782 shares traded. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has declined 59.34% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBP News: 12/03/2018 Strongbridge Biopharma plc Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV™ (lev; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV in Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) in Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Precept Management Buys 1% Position in Strongbridge Biopharma; 18/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Presentation of New Data Demonstrating That Levoketoconazole is a Potent Inhibitor of Human Enzymes Controlling Cortisol Synthesis; 12/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma 4Q Loss/Shr 47c; 26/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Investor and Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 02/04/2018 – STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC – FIRST 4 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN DOSED IN LOGICS, A SECOND GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF RECORLEVThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $156.29M company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $3.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SBBP worth $10.94 million more.

Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) had a decrease of 16.06% in short interest. WEX’s SI was 1.36M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.06% from 1.63 million shares previously. With 347,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s short sellers to cover WEX’s short positions. The SI to Wex Inc’s float is 3.2%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $219.07. About 138,236 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $156.29 million. The firm offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It has a 5.85 P/E ratio. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly.

More notable recent Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s (NASDAQ:SBBP) ROE Of 43% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Strongbridge Biopharma plc Added to the Russell 3000® and Microcap® Indexes – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allot Ltd. (ALLT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Strongbridge Biopharma plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX had 15 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. Wolfe Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $222 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Brings Mobile Fuel Payments to Shell Fleet Customers – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX Completes Acquisition of Go Fuel Card – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX Providing Services to Japanese Travel Group Time Design – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.48 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 72.28 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 54,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1,750 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 3,400 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.05% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 11,544 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 84,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 74,724 were accumulated by Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc. Par Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 2.58% or 725,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,062 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 3.84M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,813 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 75,112 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability owns 1,238 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 351,542 shares.