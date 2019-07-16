Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Reaches $2.77 Yearly Low; King Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 77.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 13.29%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 1.60 million shares with $51.04 million value, down from 7.00M last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $24.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 1.46M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING

The stock of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.57 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.77 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $149.79M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $2.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.49M less. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.765. About 71,492 shares traded. Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has declined 59.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBP News: 26/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Investor and Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 12/03/2018 – SBBP FILES TO OFFER UP TO $91M MIXED SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Strongbridge Biopharma plc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBBP); 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV in Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC – FIRST 4 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN DOSED IN LOGICS, A SECOND GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF RECORLEV; 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV™ (lev; 10/05/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 20/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Announces Issuance of Patent for RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) for the Treatment of Cushing’s Syndrome

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.41M for 9.09 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 14. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Wednesday, January 30. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of SYF in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $149.79 million. The firm offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It has a 5.61 P/E ratio. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly.