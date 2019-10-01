Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) EPS Estimated At $-0.34; Sunrun (RUN) Sellers Increased By 7.3% Their Shorts

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) had an increase of 7.3% in short interest. RUN’s SI was 13.19M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.3% from 12.29M shares previously. With 1.40 million avg volume, 9 days are for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s short sellers to cover RUN’s short positions. The SI to Sunrun Inc’s float is 14.63%. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 893,145 shares traded. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has risen 37.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RUN News: 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN 4Q INSTALLATIONS AFFECTED BY CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 11/05/2018 – Pro-Solar Legislation Brings Sunrun Roaring Back to Life in Nevada; 06/03/2018 – SunRun 4Q Net $58.9M; 06/03/2018 – SunRun 4Q Rev $146.4M; 08/03/2018 – Sunrun Is Said to Seek $500 Million for Rooftop Solar Growth; 16/03/2018 – SUNRUN INC RUN.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $8; 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN 4Q REV. $146.4M, EST. $138.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunrun Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUN); 06/03/2018 – SUNRUN INC QTRLY TOTAL DEPLOYMENTS OF 85 MW, AN INCREASE OF 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Among 3 analysts covering Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sunrun has $2100 highest and $1900 lowest target. $20’s average target is 23.30% above currents $16.22 stock price. Sunrun had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 18.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It also sells solar leads. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.