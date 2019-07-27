Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparison side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.73 N/A 0.85 3.62 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 5.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.