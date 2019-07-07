Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Contrasting side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.31 N/A 0.85 3.62 Vical Incorporated 1 21.11 N/A -0.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Vical Incorporated has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Vical Incorporated which has a 18.4 Current Ratio and a 18.4 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 38.6% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Vical Incorporated.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.