Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Comparing side by side

Since Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 6.87 N/A 0.85 3.04 Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vical Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta means Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s volatility is 19.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Vical Incorporated.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.