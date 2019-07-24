Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.61 N/A 0.85 3.62 Veracyte Inc. 23 11.81 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Veracyte Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Veracyte Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -20.11% and its average target price is $23.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.