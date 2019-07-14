Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Contrasting side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.55 N/A 0.85 3.62 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 23.44 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Strongbridge Biopharma plc and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 488.86% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has 28.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats VBI Vaccines Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.