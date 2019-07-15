Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Contrasting side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.55 N/A 0.85 3.62 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 160.57 N/A -2.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.