Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Contrasting side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 18.72 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $199, which is potential 132.21% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.