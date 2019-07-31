Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparing side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.94 N/A 0.85 3.62 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.97 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Rafael Holdings Inc. is 13 and its Quick Ratio is has 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.