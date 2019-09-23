Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) Comparison side by side

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 7.16 N/A 0.85 3.04 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 3.61% respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.