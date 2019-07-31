Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.94 N/A 0.85 3.62 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Strongbridge Biopharma plc and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.31 beta.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 27.5%. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 35.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.