Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 7.16 N/A 0.85 3.04 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1316.90 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 6%. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.