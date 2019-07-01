Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.62 N/A 0.85 3.62 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.2% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.