Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Contrasting side by side

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.71 N/A 0.85 3.04 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Strongbridge Biopharma plc and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.81 beta. In other hand, KemPharm Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 33.5%. About 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc was more bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors KemPharm Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.