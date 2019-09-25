Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Contrasting side by side

Since Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 6.79 N/A 0.85 3.04 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 14.01 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Strongbridge Biopharma plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 0.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta and it is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 214.96% upside potential and an average price target of $8. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $31, while its potential upside is 149.80%. The data provided earlier shows that Strongbridge Biopharma plc appears more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 84.6%. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc was more bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.