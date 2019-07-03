Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 67.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.30% 27.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Strongbridge Biopharma plc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc N/A 4 3.62 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

Strongbridge Biopharma plc currently has a consensus price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential upside of 348.92%. The peers have a potential upside of 131.90%. With higher possible upside potential for Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s competitors, research analysts think Strongbridge Biopharma plc is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Strongbridge Biopharma plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s competitors beat Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 6 of the 6 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.