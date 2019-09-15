Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.64 N/A 0.85 3.04 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.10 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.81 beta. From a competition point of view, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 86.6%. Insiders held 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.