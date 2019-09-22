Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 7.16 N/A 0.85 3.04 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 40.1%. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 4.5% are EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc was less bearish than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.