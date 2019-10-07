Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Contrasting side by side

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 0.00 28.27M 0.85 3.04 Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.13 70.52M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 1,093,278,675.85% 79.3% 27.2% Epizyme Inc. 584,258,492.13% -51.8% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta and it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.5. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Epizyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s upside potential is 252.42% at a $8 average price target. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 97.61%. Based on the results shown earlier, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 94.5% respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 8 of the 12 factors Epizyme Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.