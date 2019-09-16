Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparing side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.64 N/A 0.85 3.04 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.81. From a competition point of view, Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has weaker performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.