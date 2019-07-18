Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Contrasting side by side

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.46 N/A 0.85 3.62 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.