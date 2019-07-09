Street Capital Group Inc. (SCB) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Last Week Fluor (FLR) Analysts

Analysts expect Street Capital Group Inc. (TSE:SCB) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_SCB’s profit would be $1.22 million giving it 16.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. It closed at $0.66 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained the shares of FLR in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, May 7 to “Neutral”. See Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 24,618 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Becker Cap has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Carroll Fin invested in 0% or 178 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 9,032 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1.16M shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 6,450 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 730 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Communication reported 82,834 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 207,850 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 15,032 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity. On Monday, May 13 HERNANDEZ CARLOS M bought $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 17,001 shares.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It has a 24.05 P/E ratio. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

More important recent Street Capital Group Inc. (TSE:SCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Charah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Theglobeandmail.com published article titled: “Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against – The Globe and Mail”, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-PX WELLS FARGO FUNDS TRUST For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Street Capital Group Inc. (TSE:SCB) was released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “Jiang Zemin, Ex-Leader of China, Reasserting Sway – New York Times” with publication date: November 07, 2012.

Street Capital Group Inc., a financial services company, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the mortgage lending business in Canada. The company has market cap of $80.64 million. It provides a broad lineup of high ratio and conventional mortgages to borrowers, as well as sells the mortgages. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers residential mortgage loans primarily through its network of independent mortgage brokers.

Among 2 analysts covering Street Capital (TSE:SCB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Street Capital had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of SCB in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Hold” rating and $0.5 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Street Capital Group Inc. (TSE:SCB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Raymond James.