Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have been rivals in the Healthcare Information Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.41 N/A -0.31 0.00 R1 RCM Inc. 10 1.44 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and R1 RCM Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -17% R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -605.8% -14.8%

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, R1 RCM Inc.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor R1 RCM Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. R1 RCM Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. and R1 RCM Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.1% and 68.6%. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of R1 RCM Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0% 20.59% 7.42% 36.67% -21.15% 51.85% R1 RCM Inc. 13.36% 13.9% 33% 38.47% 48.83% 52.58%

For the past year Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than R1 RCM Inc.

Summary

R1 RCM Inc. beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.