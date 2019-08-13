Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) and The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) and The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). The two are both Real Estate Development companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties Inc. 26 2.40 N/A -0.13 0.00 The St. Joe Company 17 11.36 N/A 0.52 37.29

Demonstrates Stratus Properties Inc. and The St. Joe Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stratus Properties Inc. and The St. Joe Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.3% The St. Joe Company 0.00% 6.5% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Stratus Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The St. Joe Company’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stratus Properties Inc. and The St. Joe Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 95.1%. Insiders owned roughly 6.8% of Stratus Properties Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of The St. Joe Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stratus Properties Inc. 2.25% -6.12% 6.25% 18.57% -6.4% 17.68% The St. Joe Company 4.45% 9.82% 10.26% 25.51% 10.57% 46.09%

For the past year Stratus Properties Inc. was less bullish than The St. Joe Company.

Summary

The St. Joe Company beats Stratus Properties Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida. The company operates in five segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Leasing Operations, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops primary and resort residential communities. It primarily sells developed home sites and parcels of entitled undeveloped lots. The Commercial Real Estate segment plans, develops, entitles, manages, and sells commercial operating properties for retail, office, hotel, multi-family, and industrial uses. It also provides development opportunities for national, regional, and local retailers, as well as other strategic partners; and develops commercial parcels within or near existing residential developments, and industrial and commerce parks. The Resorts and Leisure segment owns and operates the WaterColor Inn and Resort, vacation rentals, golf courses, a beach club, marinas, and other related resort amenities; and manages The Pearl Hotel. The Leasing Operations segment owns, manages, and leases retail and commercial properties, such as small retail shopping centers. The Forestry segment manages timber holdings; and grows and sells saw timber, wood fiber, and forest products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 115,000 acres in Northwest Florida. The St. Joe Company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in WaterSound, Florida.