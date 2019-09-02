Strattec Security (STRT) to pay $0.14 on Sep 27, 2019; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lifted Duke Energy (DUK) Stake By $89.64 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 5.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 996 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 20,222 shares with $1.82B value, up from 19,226 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $67.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.16 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer

Strattec Security Corp (NASDAQ:STRT) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:STRT) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Strattec Security Corp’s current price of $18.71 translates into 0.75% yield. Strattec Security Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 4,805 shares traded. Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) has declined 35.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical STRT News: 15/05/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRT); 27/03/2018 STRATTEC SECURITY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS JUNE 28, 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q EPS 80c; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q Net $3M; 27/03/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY – FIFTH AMENDMENT TEMPORARILY INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019; 26/04/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORP – BELIEVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE OVER NEXT TWO QUARTERS

More notable recent Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Strattec Security Corporation’s (NASDAQ:STRT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results Including Non-Cash Pension Settlement and Compensation Expense Charges – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results and Pension Settlement Charge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.25 million. The firm offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is -1.52% below currents $92.74 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. Barclays Capital maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9400 target. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.