Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Comparing side by side

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security Corporation 29 0.19 N/A -4.24 0.00 Stoneridge Inc. 28 1.04 N/A 1.75 16.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.3% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta means Strattec Security Corporation’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Stoneridge Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Strattec Security Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Stoneridge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Strattec Security Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stoneridge Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Strattec Security Corporation and Stoneridge Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Stoneridge Inc.’s potential upside is 14.55% and its average price target is $35.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Strattec Security Corporation shares and 98.2% of Stoneridge Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.1% of Strattec Security Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strattec Security Corporation -4.21% -6.53% -14.99% -16.57% -15.22% -5.07% Stoneridge Inc. -3.13% -10.44% 9.07% 8.69% -4.93% 14.16%

For the past year Strattec Security Corporation had bearish trend while Stoneridge Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Stoneridge Inc. beats Strattec Security Corporation.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.