Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Strattec Security Corporation has 78.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Strattec Security Corporation has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Strattec Security Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% -7.90% -4.20% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Strattec Security Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security Corporation N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Strattec Security Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.84 2.53

As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 57.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Strattec Security Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strattec Security Corporation -4.46% -10% -31% -40.28% -35.37% -27.81% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Strattec Security Corporation has -27.81% weaker performance while Strattec Security Corporation’s peers have 56.42% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Strattec Security Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Strattec Security Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Strattec Security Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strattec Security Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Strattec Security Corporation has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strattec Security Corporation’s rivals are 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

Strattec Security Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Strattec Security Corporation’s peers beat Strattec Security Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.