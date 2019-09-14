Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Comparison side by side

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security Corporation 25 0.17 N/A -4.24 0.00 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 12 0.15 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Strattec Security Corporation and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -4.2% American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Strattec Security Corporation has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has a 1.99 beta and it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strattec Security Corporation are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Strattec Security Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Strattec Security Corporation and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 56.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strattec Security Corporation and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Strattec Security Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strattec Security Corporation -4.46% -10% -31% -40.28% -35.37% -27.81% American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74%

For the past year Strattec Security Corporation has -27.81% weaker performance while American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has 8.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. beats Strattec Security Corporation.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.