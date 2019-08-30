Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) Stock Declined While Ariel Investments Has Boosted Stake by $420,877; Account Management Has Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $4.05 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 14,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.00% . The hedge fund held 415,713 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 401,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Strattec Security Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 2,733 shares traded. Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) has declined 35.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical STRT News: 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q EPS 80c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRT); 27/03/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY – FIFTH AMENDMENT TEMPORARILY INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q Net $3M; 15/05/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 STRATTEC SECURITY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS JUNE 28, 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORP – BELIEVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE OVER NEXT TWO QUARTERS

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 164,679 shares to 22,713 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msg Networks Inc. by 222,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold STRT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.93 million shares or 0.94% more from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 310,510 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 14,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 3 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 23,266 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). Moreover, West Oak Cap Lc has 0% invested in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) for 20 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). Renaissance Ltd, New York-based fund reported 60,165 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) for 109 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 244,761 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). Boston has 0% invested in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) for 33,740 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.04% or 209,600 shares in its portfolio.