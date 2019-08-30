Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $640,461; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Has Boosted by Stevens Capital Management Lp

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 1,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,634 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 22,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $362.8. About 2.04M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 163.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 28,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 46,334 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, up from 17,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $233.29. About 1.76M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration stated it has 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 959 were accumulated by Round Table Ltd Liability Company. Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.72% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 662,146 shares. 50,987 are held by Nomura. Department Mb Finance National Bank N A invested in 0.29% or 6,103 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Management has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.40M shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 80,197 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Management Va holds 0.08% or 786 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 250,323 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 3,162 shares to 305,036 shares, valued at $35.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 31,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,004 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 82,750 shares to 24,802 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 127,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,233 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Cap Management Llc reported 4.43M shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Llc holds 179,871 shares. Randolph has 70,020 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,172 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 494,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 0.09% or 3,732 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 1,316 shares. Raymond James Na reported 51,799 shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Company Oh invested in 0.18% or 1,142 shares. 93,368 were accumulated by Cumberland Prns Ltd. Savings Bank has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,760 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 0.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.64% or 73,926 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

